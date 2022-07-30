WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was hospitalized Saturday morning after crashing his car into a utility pole near Winter Haven, according to Polk County deputies.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said that the wreck happened in the area of Spirit Lake Road and Country Place Southwest. The crash was reported to the sheriff’s office around 2:43 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said after crashing into the pole, the man’s vehicle caught on fire. It is not known yet if a bystander pulled him out of the vehicle at the time.

A video of the wreck’s aftermath showed the car on fire while the man was on the ground a distance away, surrounded by bystanders who signalled first responders to his location.

Another video showed the man surrounded by first responders while the car continued to produce smoke.

The sheriff’s office said the man was taken to a hospital after the wreck.

The person who sent the videos to 8 On Your Side said she spoke with the man’s fianceé, who told her he was having surgery on his legs and face to repair the damage caused by the crash.