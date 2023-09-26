HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County deputies said they are searching for a man who they say attacked his ex-girlfriend and severely beat a Good Samaritan unconscious in Haines City.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said on Sept. 23, Jose Chaidez, 35, of Haines City entered the J and S Food Mart on East Hinson Avenue and threatened his 64-year-old ex-girlfriend with a butcher knife.

Surveillance video showed the suspect slapping the woman with the knife, hitting her, and pulling her hair.

According to deputies, a 43-year-old Good Samaritan, also from Haines City, stepped in after seeing the attack, trying to stop Chaidez from taking the woman out of the store.

However, the sheriff’s office said Chaidez overpowered the woman’s defender, getting him on the ground and punching him in the ground until the Good Samaritan lost consciousness.

Chaidez then attacked another man and fled the store before authorities, officials said. The second male victim also left before deputies could interview him.

The sheriff’s office said the Good Samaritan suffered severe injuries and was still in critical condition as of Tuesday morning. However, he is expected to survive.

Deputies said they looked for Chaidez in an “extensive search,” but they still haven’t found him.

Chaidez is currently wanted on charges of attempted 2nd degree murder, armed burglary with battery, burglary with battery, criminal mischief, and stalking.

“We need to locate this very violent man and put him in jail where he belongs,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Anyone who would beat up a 64-year-old woman and then ruthlessly beat up a man who tried to help a woman in distress, is a menace and needs to be locked up. If you know where Jose Chaidez is, call us or call Crime Stoppers. This guy needs to be held accountable.”

The sheriff’s office said the suspect’s criminal history includes many violent charges, including aggravated assault with a weapon, battery domestic violence, kidnapping/false imprisonment, resisting an officer without violence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, hit and run, and battery.

If you know where Chaidez is or have information on the attack, call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477).

You can also send an online tip on www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.