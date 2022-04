POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Parts of central Florida were hit by heavy hail on Sunday, as storm cells moved across the state.

Footage recorded by Jason Triplett via Storyful showed large hailstones pummel a house in Davenport, Florida, as strong wind gusts whipped through trees outside.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for the region, warning of hail and wind gusts of up to 30 mph.