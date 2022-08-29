POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida food delivery worker was caught dashing away from a home in unincorporated Davenport with more than a tip Sunday evening.

Authorities said Moises Rios Avila, of Kissimmee, was caught on a home security camera attempting to sneak off with an Amazon package after he delivered the customer’s Door Dash order to their front doorstep.

The problem was, “not only was Moises captured on the Ring Doorbell Video (video which could easily be enshrined in Ring’s Video Hall of Fame, if ever they should create one), but his tag number was captured on the HOA’s security video,” a social media post from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said.

After Avila was tracked down, he reportedly told detectives he took the package as a “prank.”

He was arrested and charged with burglary and petit theft.

“Srsly? Who delivers Door Dash but then steals Amazon from the porch?” the sheriff’s office said in a tweet. “This guy – caught on Ring camera!”