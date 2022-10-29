LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Cell phone video shows the moments after a Lakeland movie theater was evacuated due to a fire.

The Lakeland Fire Department responded to a fire at the CMX Cinemas Lakeside, located at 1650 Town Center Dr. on Saturday evening.

Video submitted by a News Channel 8 viewer showed a fire on the edge of the roof overhang at the theater’s entrance. Bystanders could be heard speculating about how the fire started, but Lakeland Fire Department did not say what caused it.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in just a few minutes.