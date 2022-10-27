*Warning: The video above could be upsetting to some viewers.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper saved the life of a motorcyclist in September after he saw the driver laying on a curb just over the Polk and Osceola County line.

On Sept. 30 around 4:11 p.m., Trooper Joseph Santos was traveling on County Club Road near Brassie Lane, according to FHP.

Trooper Santos saw a person laying on the curb next to a motorcycle.

The trooper activated his emergency equipment and notified dispatch of what he saw and responded to the person immediately.

The driver of the motorcycle was initially breathing, but not completely responsive, according to FHP.

Trooper Santos requested Polk County Fire Rescue to respond. He continued to speak to the driver, reminding him to breathe and keep his eyes open.

The driver became completely unresponsive and began to turn purple, according to FHP. Trooper Santos carefully removed his helmet. When the driver still did not begin to breathe, the trooper retrieved his AED. He began CPR and chest compression and the driver began breathing moments later.

Fire Rescue took the driver to a hospital. The 42-year-old man has made a full recovery and has since been released from the hospital.

“Trooper Santos took necessary actions to preserve life while carrying out his duties as a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper in an emergency situation,” FHP said.