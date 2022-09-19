TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A three-legged mother alligator was spotted helping her babies in Lakeland at the beginning of September.

The video, shot by Owen Lauer and provided by Storyful, shows the mother alligator at Circle B Bar Reserve moving toward her nest and scooping up one of her babies in her mother, before waddling away with it.

Lauer said the gator was carrying each hatchling to the water’s edge.

According to Storyful, alligators are very maternal creatures, who guard their eggs and protect their young for several months.

Lauer said he hopes his video “can help encourage people to see a different side of the often misunderstood alligator.”