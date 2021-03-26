Victims of two June 2020 murders killed by same man, Lakeland police say

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Nine months after two people died in separate incidents, Lakeland police have linked their deaths to one man.

A grand jury indicted Ladevon Cottingham, 22, on two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Takeria Adderly, 22, and Ricky Kimball, 65.

Asst. Chief Sam Taylor holds Ladevon Cottingham’s mugshot during news conference Friday

“The more we got into the forensic and the evidence of it, we came to the same conclusion that this same individual murdered both of these victims,” said Asst. Chief Sam Taylor during a press conference Friday.

“We ask that you continue to pray for us. We still have a long way to go to get this conviction. We just ask that you pray for us, continue to have us lifted up in prayer,” Adderly’s grandmother Brenda McClain said.

Adderly and Kimball were reported missing the same day, June 30, 2020.

Adderly, an Uber driver who loved her family and exploration, received a phone call from Cottingham, a family friend, just after 2 a.m.

Witnesses said Cottingham sounded “panicked” and needed Adderly to pick him up, police said.

That’s when Adderly’s story merges with Kimball’s.

Takeria Adderly, 22, and Ricky Kimball, 65

Courtesy – Adderly’s family, Lakeland Police

Kimball was last seen on June 30 while taking a break during his overnight shift at Circle K in the Kathleen area of Lakeland.

Cell phone records put Cottingham in the area at that time.

Security video shows Cottingham approaching Kimball, police say

He strangled Kimball, police said, but detectives cannot be sure why.

“We’ll never know for sure. We can assume that it was robbery but we don’t know that for a fact,” Asst. Chief Taylor adding, “It is believed that Cottingham murdered Mr. Kimball first, called Ms. Adderly hoping that she would assist him in some way and when she declined, he killed Ms. Adderly and disposed of both bodies in different locations.”

Kimball’s body was found a few days after he went missing in a wooded area on East Bella Vista Street near Lake Parker.

Detectives found Adderly’s body in late July on West Bella Vista Street.

Adderly’s body found July 29

Adderly’s vehicle was found in southeast Lakeland.

DNA belonging to Cottingham was found in her vehicle, police said.

Cottingham committed an armed robbery after the murders, stole a vehicle and fled to Fort Myers, police said.

He was arrested on charges related to that incident and has been in jail since August.

Kimball, whose family did not attend Friday’s press conference, was a beloved gas station clerk.

“He was a real nice guy, liked people, very pleasant to be around. This was a terrible tragedy,” said David Lundblad, a regular customer, in July 2020.

Police officers who live and work in the neighborhood were familiar with Kimball.

“Always told them ‘Hey be safe out there,’” Asst. Chief Taylor said. “We personally knew him. He always had a smile, greeted everyone with a smile. Both of them should be with us today.”

“Just know she was an amazing young lady. She would go and she would help anyone. That’s just who she was,” said McClain about her granddaughter, Takeria Adderly.

Cottingham was released from state prison on June 15, 2020 after serving over three years for grand theft and burglary charges.

“He thinks he’s smarter than everybody else in the room, but he’s in the county jail facing all those charges,” Asst. Chief Taylor said.