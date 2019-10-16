Victims identified after ‘spree killer’ arrested in Winter Haven

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County medical examiner is conducting autopsies on Peggy Morey and Kenneth Bever, the medical examiner’s office manager told 8 On Your Side Wednesday morning.

Facebook posts from several community members have identified Morey and Bever as the victims of this week’s homicides in Winter Haven.

The office manager told 8 On Your Side the medical examiner’s office could not provide any more information as their deaths are under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office will not release the victims’ names, citing Marsy’s Law.

Stanley Mossburg, 35, is accused of using a knife to kill two people inside a Winter Haven home, according to the sheriff’s office.

He’s also accused of killing a man at a Tennessee laundromat October 1st.

He told reporters Tuesday that God told him to kill people in order to build an army for an “angels vs. demons war.”

He was arrested Tuesday morning in a Winter Haven home after firing several rounds at police, Sheriff Grady Judd said.

