When a K-9 alerted officers near the front entrance, a man identified as 55-year-old Angelo Theodore Curcione jumped out of some bushes with a large knife in an attack fashion, Judd said.

“(He) announces, ‘shoot me, kill me, shoot me, kill me,’ as he approaches in an aggressive manner the police officers and my deputy. And he’s shot. He got exactly what he asked for. He got exactly what he asked for with a threat of death to two police officers and my deputy,” Judd said.

Judd said the police officers and the deputy shot Curcione several times.