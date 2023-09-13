AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — A knife-wielding man was shot and killed by officers late Tuesday.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Auburndale Police Chief Terry Storie said officers and deputies responded to an armed man at the entrance to the Westside Ridge neighborhood on Westside Ridge Boulevard after a woman reported that her boyfriend attempted to stab her with a knife.
When a K-9 alerted officers near the front entrance, a man identified as 55-year-old Angelo Theodore Curcione jumped out of some bushes with a large knife in an attack fashion, Judd said.
“(He) announces, ‘shoot me, kill me, shoot me, kill me,’ as he approaches in an aggressive manner the police officers and my deputy. And he’s shot. He got exactly what he asked for. He got exactly what he asked for with a threat of death to two police officers and my deputy,” Judd said.
Judd said the police officers and the deputy shot Curcione several times.
“He committed suicide by cop when he jumped out of the bushes with that knife in a threatening position, advanced on the officers and the deputy and said ‘shoot me, kill me, shoot me, kill me.’ They complied with his request,” Judd said.
No officers or deputies were hurt during the shooting. The shooting is being investigated by the 10th Judicial Circuit Officer Involved Deadly Incident Task Force.
Judd called Curcione a very dangerous suspect.
Curcione is said to have had a lengthy and violent criminal history in New Jersey, which included a stint in state prison for attempted murder.