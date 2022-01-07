Vehicle wedged under school bus catches fire after Lakeland crash; no injuries

Polk County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — No students were on a bus that was involved in a fiery crash in Lakeland Friday morning.

The crash happened in the 1400 block of Banana Road. Eagle 8 flew over the scene and saw the vehicle wedged under the bus. The vehicle had caught fire, but firefighters already extinguished the blaze by the time our chopper arrived at the scene. There were several emergency vehicles there, including an ambulance, but no injuries were reported.

It’s still unclear what led to the crash. WFLA is working to get more information.

This story is developing and will be updated.

