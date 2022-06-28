LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Rep. Scott Franklin, R-Florida, condemned the vandalism of a pregnancy center in Winter Haven, calling it a terrorist attack Tuesday.

The LifeChoice Pregnancy Center was vandalized over the weekend following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

The center is known for providing no-cost resources to parents with unplanned pregnancies — including tests, parenting classes, and ultrasounds.

The graffiti left on the building has messages like “Abortion 4 all,” “we’re coming to get you,” and “your time is up!”

Franklin is a member of the Pro-Life Caucus and represents Florida’s 15th Congressional District, which includes the northern Polk County.

The representative called vandalism an act of political violence against anti-abortion organizations and called on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate such acts as domestic terrorism.

“The attack on LifeChoice Pregnancy Center is just one of many instances of political violence against pro-life organizations since the irresponsible leaking of the Dobbs v. Jackson Supreme Court decision,” Franklin said. “This is precisely why 125 of my colleagues joined me to demand the Department of Justice investigate these attacks as incidences of domestic terrorism. I renew my call on the Department to redouble their efforts and bring these terrorists to justice before any other communities are victimized. I also want to make clear to the perpetrators that our community will not be intimidated by cowards who resort to politically motivated violence.”

On June 17, the FBI announced that it would be investigating attacks on pregnancy centers and faith-based organizations as extremist acts, according to a report by the National Review.

Locally, the Winter Haven Police Department said it is looking for the culprits, who could face felony criminal mischief charges depending on the cost of the damage they did to the building.

“It’s very difficult unless they start to brag somewhere and we can link that back. We’re still working to see if there’s any video in the area,” Chief David Brannan said Monday.