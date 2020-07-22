Update on Polk County triple homicide expected at 11 a.m.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities in Polk County continue to probe the grisly killings of three men who were found beaten and shot to death in Frostproof over the weekend.

The victims, Brandon Rollins, 27, Keven Springfield, 30, and Damion Tillman, 23, were “massacred” near Lake Steely during a nighttime catfishing trip, Sheriff Grady Judd said at a news conference Saturday.

“We still don’t know why the murder occurred,” Judd said Monday, adding that there were no signs of “a dope deal gone bad,” theft or domestic violence.

There will be an 11 a.m. news conference on the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Judd said detectives were seeking information on a motive and potential suspects. A reward was increased Monday to $30,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

According to Judd, the men were close friends who decided to go fishing at Lake Steeley around 10 p.m. Friday.

Tillman showed up first and was killed. Rollins and Springfield arrived later and were shot.

Judd said Rollins called his father and asked for help. His father drove to the scene and found the three men. Rollins’ father was able to have final words with his son before he died, but any information he may have shared with his father about the killings is confidential, the sheriff’s office said.

“I’ve been through a lot of murder scenes in my life, and this ranks among the worst I’ve been to,” said Judd, who has been at the sheriff’s office for almost 50 years.

Those with information are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-266-8477. You will remain anonymous and will not have to testify in court, the sheriff’s office said.

