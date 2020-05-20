Unsolved homicide sparks Polk Co. operation that nets 74 drug charges

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An unsolved 2019 homicide led to the arrest of nearly 70 accused drug traffickers, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

“All your buddies are in jail because this lady died,” said Sheriff Judd, pointing to a picture of Shay Collins.

Collins, a 25-year old mother of two, was killed in her Dundee home in June 2019.

Detectives still have not arrested her killer.

(8 On Your Side spoke to Collins’ father, Ransie, in September.)

At the same time Collins died, Polk County was experiencing a string of armed robbery home invasions.

“On one of the five, an 8-year old boy was pistol-whipped. And we were left with very little information and quite frankly very little cooperation by some of our victims,” said Sheriff Judd.

For Judd, this demanded action.

“We’re gonna make them know that your home invasions with firearms where you kick people’s doors open in the middle of the night is not acceptable. When you murder young ladies in the middle of the night it’s not acceptable,” said Judd.

The sheriff’s office launched a nine-month investigation called “Operation Hot Wire.”

Detectives intercepted text messages and phone calls, gathering evidence on a growing number of suspects along the way.

They also executed 12 search warrants throughout Polk County.

An operation that began with a murder, ended with one as well.

“Alphonso Payne Jr. was gunned down in the middle of the street, less than 50 yards from where we served a search warrant,” said Judd.

Payne was found dead Sunday on 40th Street Northwest and Atkins Drive in Winter Haven around 12:15 a.m.

Deputies have not made an arrest in that case.

“It’s not alright for Alphonso to die. It’s not alright for Shay to die,” said Judd.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects’ criminal activity touched nearly every municipality in the county.

“These folks are dealing drugs to your children. It’s being imported. It’s being trafficked. It’s being dealt. And then it’s moving down to your children,” said Sheriff Judd.

“The day is going to come, trust me, that a child gets killed or some other person who has nothing to do with the dope,” said Haines City Chief Jim Elensky, whose department assisted on the case.

Additionally, deputies say more than $50,000 was seized in cash. Several firearms, some being stolen and some illegally possessed, were also found.

Of the 74 suspects, 68 have been arrested and six other suspects have warrants for their arrests.

Sheriff Judd told reporters the 30 grams of fentanyl seized would be enough to kill thousands of people.

Drugs sold by the suspects arrested can be linked to at least three heroin overdose deaths.

