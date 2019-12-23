Unrestrained 3-year-old dies in hit-and-run crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An unrestrained 3-year-old was killed Sunday afternoon in a hit-and-run crash in Polk County.

Troopers say the unknown car was driving eastbound on I-4, east of State Road 559 in the inside lane around 2:05 p.m. The other car, which consisted of six people aged 3, 7, 14, 17, 21 and 27, was also driving eastbound on I-4 but in the center lane.

The unknown car changed lanes and collided with the back of the second car. The collision caused 21-year-old Yahkirioth Swain to lose control and rotate to the center median, according to troopers.

Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers say the unknown car continued eastbound on I-4 and was described only as a light-colored sedan.

Three-year-old Josiah King, the son of the driver, was positioned on the lap of a rear seat passenger and not in a child seat. Troopers say he suffered fatal injuries and died after being taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center.

All of the other passengers in the second car were also taken to Lakeland Regional for minor injuries.

Charges are currently pending.

If you have any information on the crash, please contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 813-558-1800 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477.

