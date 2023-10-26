POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 27-year-old Florida man was Ubering a couple from the United Kingdom in a stolen Uber in Polk County that he left running for three straight weeks, according to deputies.

On Tuesday night around 9:37 p.m., Elijah Mills was driving the couple, who are getting married next week, on US 27 in the Four Corners area of Davenport.

Multiple Polk County sheriff’s patrol cars pulled Mills over, boxing him in and forcing him to stop.

Deputies discovered the Chevy Equinox Mills was driving, wasn’t really his.

He had rented the car from a company in the Orlando area and then decided to stop making payments, deputies said. The company then reported the rental car as stolen.

Mills told officials the company called him every day and he eventually stopped answering because they would just ask for payments.

According to the sheriff’s department, Mills told authorities the company equips their cars with a device that keeps the vehicle from restarting when people don’t pay.

This meant Mills kept the rental car running for three weeks straight.

Mills was arrested and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended or revoked license. That’s right, he didn’t even have a valid license to drive for Uber.

As for the bride and groom-to-be, deputies snapped a quick photo with them and drove them to their destination.