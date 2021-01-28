Two Polk County residents become millionaires thanks to scratch-off game

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County has two new millionaires after winning the top prize from the 50X THE CASH Scratch-Off game.

Frank Hunter, Jr., of Auburndale, and Samantha Johnson, of Haines City, each claimed the $1 million top prize. Each choosing to receive their winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $890,000.

Hunter purchased his winning ticket from Berkley Petroleum, located at 1114 Berkley Road in Auburndale. Johnson purchased her winning ticket from 27 Discount Beverage, located at 31799 US Highway 27 in Haines City. Each retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $5 game, 50X THE CASH, launched in September 2020 and features more than $131 million in cash prizes, including ten top prizes of $1 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.97.

