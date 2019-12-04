Two Polk County men charged with multiple drug and firearm felonies

Polk County

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County deputies have arrested two men on multiple gun and drug charges.

Investigators say, John McDonough,33, and Michael Brady, 32, were pulled over for a traffic citation when deputies discovered a container that tested positive for meth in their vehicle.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for McDonough’s hotel room and located seven firearms, including an AK-47. Detectives also located approximately 238 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 492 grams of cocaine, and approximately 196 grams of marijuana.

The two already had a combined 76 prior felonies, and 40 misdemeanors and have been to prison 5 times.

Both were transported to the Polk County Jail and charged with multiple felonies.

