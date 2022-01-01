Two men stabbed in Lake Alfred domestic incident on New Year’s Eve

LAKE ALFRED, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men were ended up in the Polk County Jail after getting into a stabbing fight shortly before midnight on New Year’s Eve, according to the Lake Alfred Police Department.

Police said they got the call about a domestic incident on Lakeshore Way around 11 p.m. where two men ended up with stab wounds.

Authorities said the men, who have not been identified yet, only had to get stitches for their injuries and were charged with aggravated battery.

The two men were booked in the Polk County Jail after getting treated for their injuries.