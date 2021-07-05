Two killed and 6 injured, including 4-year-old, in crash near Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people are dead, and six others are hurt, including a 4-year-old, following a two-vehicle crash near Winter Haven late Sunday night.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a crash between a Kia Optima and a Toyota Tundra on the intersection of Thornhill Road and Byni Ridge at 10:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said evidence and witness statements suggest both vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on Thornhill Road when the Kia crossed into the opposite lane while appearing to make a left-hand turn. Instead, it hit the Toyota.

When deputies arrived, they found the driver of the Optima, 29-year-old Brittny Washburn of Eagle Lake, dead in her seat. Her front seat passenger, 36-year old James Mullins of Auburndale, was taken to a hospital for critical head injuries and blunt force trauma, but died shortly after.

Washburn’s 4-year-old son was also in her car and had to be airlifted to a Tampa hospital for possible head injuries. The sheriff’s office said he was in critical condition.

The Tundra’s driver, 51-year old Fredric McCreary of Winter Haven, suffered a broken leg and was taken to a hospital for treatment. All four of his passengers were taken to area facilities as well.

The sheriff’s office said none of the drivers or passengers were wearing seatbelts. The child was in a car seat but was not buckled into it.

The crash is still being investigated as of this report.