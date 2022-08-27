HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Haines City police officers were injured in a crash while they were conducting a traffic stop on Saturday.

According to a release from the Haines City Police Department, the officers were making a traffic stop near the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and Powerline Road at around 6:30 p.m. when they hit another car. The police department said the other car was not the target of the traffic stop.

Police said the area near the site of the crash will be blocked off “for several hours or longer” on Saturday night as they investigate the crash. They did not say how seriously the officers were injured or if the occupants of the other vehicle were hurt.