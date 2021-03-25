Two elderly women lose $67,000 thinking their loved ones are in trouble, Polk County sheriff warns

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is warning the age-old “your-grandchild-is-in jail” scheme is alive and well and it’s cost Polk County seniors tens of thousands of dollars in recent days.

“We don’t call you up on the phone and say either pay us or we’re going to come arrest you. No one does that except crooks,” Sheriff Judd said.

Still, two grandmothers fell for the scheme.

“She loves them to death. She only has two grandchildren,” said Sherry, an Illinois woman whose mother lives in Polk County.

8 On Your Side is not sharing her full name or her mother’s name to protect their identities.

It was because of that grandmotherly love, Sherry’s 83-year old mother sprang into action.

A phone call from her adult “grandson” had her rattled.

“He was in big trouble because it was a DUI and they needed more money to get him out of jail,” Sherry said

Specifically, the caller said her grandson had injured a member of Congress in the car crash and she needed to pay his bond.

So, Sherry’s mother made two $15,000 withdrawals in two days.

The bank called Sherry, who quickly realized her mother was the victim of a shady scheme. But it was too late, her mother had already given the cash to a courier.

It took time for her mother to talk to her family about what happened. As the schemers had instructed her not to tell her family.

Her grandson, they said, didn’t want the family to know what he did.

“She is still worried about her grandson even though she talked to him on the phone the day before,” Sherry said.

On March 13, an 85-year old woman called the sheriff’s office after being told her son was involved in a car crash and was being arrested.

She paid a fake lawyer two installments of $18,800 before realizing her son was not in trouble and her money was gone.

“Bonds people won’t call you on the phone and say ‘I’m sending a courier for your money so I can post the bond.’ It doesn’t work that way,” Sheriff Grady Judd adding. “[Scammers] very good at what they do. They have charisma. They have personality.”

Even when suspects are arrested, victims rarely, if ever, get their money back.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office provided the following tips to protect you or your loved ones from becoming victims of senior fraud:

Don’t be ruled by emotions, and resist the pressure to act quickly.

Contact a trusted family member who can confirm whether the caller’s story is true or not. Even if a story might seem true, verify its accuracy.

Try contacting the real child or grandchild at a number you know is accurate. Remember, schemers ask for secrecy because they know if you call to verify, you’ll discover the scheme.

Ask questions of the caller that would be difficult for them to answer, like what is your mother’s birthday or what is your pet’s name.

One tactic the schemers use is to ask, “Grandma?” at the beginning of the call; when the victim replies with, “Is this you [name of grandchild?]” the schemers answer “Yes,” proving that the schemers don’t even need real family members’ names to get away with this crime.

Be stingy and don’t give the caller any personal information.

Contact a trusted family member or friend before making any rash decisions concerning your money.

Family members: check on your elderly family members regularly.

Family members and banking institutions: look for unusual bank transactions or withdrawals of elderly family members and customers. Ask questions and be vigilant for fraud.

Immediately contact your financial institution if you find any unusual or unexpected deposits, transfers, or withdrawals.

If you have detected any criminal or fraudulent activity, notify the company and/or banking institution where it happened. Also, notify the Federal Trade Commission and local law enforcement. www.ftc.gov

Request a free copy of your credit report every 12 months from each of the three nationwide credit reporting companies (Experian, TransUnion, and Equifax).

You can order your credit report online for free or call 1-877-322-8228.