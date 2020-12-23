Trump to give Polk Sheriff Judd seat on juvenile justice council

President Donald Trump talks to Sheriff Grady Judd of Polk County, Fla., and the president of the Major County Sheriffs of America, before speaking at the Major County Sheriffs and Major Cities Chiefs Association Joint Conference in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is among a number of people being named to government advisory boards and commissions in the final weeks of President Donald Trump’s presidency.

On Tuesday, the president announced his intent to appoint Judd to be a Member of the Coordinating Council on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. The council works to examine how federal juvenile justice programs and activities can better serve at-risk youth.

“I am honored to have been appointed by President Trump to be a member of the

Coordinating Council on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention,” the sheriff said. “My agency and I have a long-standing commitment to protecting children, especially those who have been victimized, exploited, or who are missing. I look forward to contributing towards the Council’s mission in this area.”

“It is also critically important that we work hard to prevent juvenile delinquency and crime so that our families and communities are safe. We cannot lose sight of the fundamental purpose of our criminal justice system: prevent crime, lower crime, protect the innocent, help crime victims, and hold those who violate our laws accountable,” he added.

Trump has also tapped former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who was part of Trump’s legal team during his impeachment trial, to become a member of the Kennedy Center Board of Trustees. Several other Trump loyalists were named to key positions. The full list is available on the White House website.

