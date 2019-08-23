Truck plunges into lake after crash involving Winter Haven police officer

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Police said a truck plunged into Lake Silver after a collision with a patrol car Friday night.

The Winter Haven Police Department said Officer DeJesus (D.J.) Martinez was driving his marked Chevy Impala north on Lake Silver Drive NE at about 8:23 p.m. when a truck turned south onto the roadway from Avenue K NE and drove into his path.

Martinez was unable to avoid a collision and hit the driver’s side of the 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche.

(Photo: Winter Haven Police Department)

Police said the truck traveled over the sidewalk and down an embankment into the lake. Martinez’s vehicle also entered the lake. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage, police said.

A passerby was able to help the other driver out of the vehicle before it became submerged.

Both Martinez and the other driver, 71-year-old James McGee, suffered minor injuries, according to police.

McGee was cited for failure to yield at an intersection, the report states.

