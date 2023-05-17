POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A truck driver’s quick reactions may have sparred the life of a 59-year-old Davenport man who was walking on US-27 early Wednesday morning.

Troopers said the driver of a tractor-trailer was moving south along US-27 south of Patterson Road when he took evasive action to avoid striking a Davenport man.

Despite best efforts, the man was struck by the truck’s front left side. At the same time, the tractor-trailer ran off the roadway and into the ditch where it came to a stop.

A debris field, tire marks, and “other scene evidence” suggest the Davenport man was walking within the travel lane or on the white painted edge line.

The man was flown to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center with a head injury.