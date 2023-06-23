WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A truck carrying heavy equipment overturned Friday morning in Winter Haven, according to police.

Southbound lanes of traffic are closed in the area of U.S. 17 and Avenue K Southwest, police said. The road is expected to be closed for a long period of time because crews need a specialized wrecker to remove the equipment.

It’s unknown at this time if there are any injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.