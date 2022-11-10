POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Nicole tested the limits of blue tarps draped on rooftops after Hurricane Ian.

Angel Rosado, who lives in Lakeland, tried to secure his tarp before the storm came in — But the wind won.

“I was up there fixing the sandbag but the wind was so strong that it was blowing,” said Angel Rosado, who lives in Lakeland. “It’s already blown out from the top. So it’s gonna create more damage.”

The tarp was protecting the house from a leaky roof dealt to him by Hurricane Ian.

“Water was coming into that bathroom,” he said. “It was coming into the other room.”

Rosado had to throw out a wet mattress that grew moldy and take apart some electrical systems in the house.

“Water was coming down the light and I decided to take the fan blades off because I was worried it would pull it down,” Rosado said.

Elsewhere in south Lakeland, tarps are on Leah Matthews’ roof as well, a roof that had just been installed days before Ian.

“I won’t name the company but knowing that the storm was coming, they put the roof up anyway,” she said.

During Ian, shingles blew off leaving the inside of her home exposed through the roof.

Matthews anxiously awaited Tropical Storm Nicole and worried her roof would get a second blow.

“Just mainly the tarp being lifted,” she said. “We’ve, just from the little bit of rain that we have had between the storm of Ian until now, we do have some new water spots in our ceiling now.”

Back at Rosado’s house, he’s hoping this is it for the season.

“I don’t like it. I don’t like it all,” he said. “I’m from the north. We don’t have this over there.”

OSHA advises people not to walk on tarps, since they can be slippery.

A properly installed tarp can shield a home from the elements for up to 90 days, according to Home Depot.