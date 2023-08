POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Polk County for Tropical Storm Idalia. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.

Shelters/Evacuation Centers

No shelter locations have been announced as of this report

Evacuation Zones

No evacuations have been ordered as of this report

Current Warnings

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Polk County

Contacts