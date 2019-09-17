Breaking News
Troopers investigating fatal crash on State Road 570 in Polk County

Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol troopers are currently investigating a fatal crash along the westbound lanes of State Road 570.

Troopers say the crash happened near mile marker 20 around 3:45 p.m.

Drivers should expect delays and should seek alternate routes.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.

