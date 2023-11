FORT MEADE, Fla. (WFLA) — A train derailed near the Mosaic phosphate plant in Fort Meade early Tuesday.

Eagle 8 HD flew over the area, where at least 12 train cars derailed. A roadway near the entrance of the facility appeared to be blocked.

Mosaic told News Channel 8 that the train was carrying phosphate rocks.

No one was hurt in the incident.