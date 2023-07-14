LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A train crashed into a semi-truck Friday evening in Lakeland, according to the Lakeland Police Department.

The crash happened at about 7 p.m. in the area of East Memorial Boulevard and North Canal Avenue, police said.

Eastbound lanes of Memorial Boulevard are closed in the area, according to police.

Information on injuries wasn’t immediately known.

