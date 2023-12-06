POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A traffic signal at an intersection A traffic signal at an intersection in Lakeland where a teenager died this week is months away from completion despite years of planning.

“Honestly I was not surprised because there have been several accidents there. It was just a matter of time before a child, in my opinion, before a child or an adult, whoever, crossing the street or needing to get across the street could have been injured or even killed,” said Alex, who is a father of two young boys and lives in the Riverstone subdivision.

There are 1,100 homes in the Riverstone subdivision located at the intersection of Medulla Road and West Pipkin Road.

It is the same intersection where a 15-year old boy, identified by his family as Jaxon Crabtree, died after being hit by a school bus on his way to school at Central Florida Aerospace Academy.

“Having temporary lights there or something would be much better than the current situation,” said Alex.

Polk County and city of Lakeland officials previously implemented the current setup with temporary barricades after complaints from residents about safety.

“What they currently have over there, a bunch of posts, reflective material, at night, when I’m in my car, I can’t even see oncoming traffic to make a left turn into my own neighborhood,” said Alex

In 2018, the developer of Riverstone, Atlantic Property Company, signed an agreement with the city of Lakeland.

“The developer shall be responsible for the signalization of this intersection, when a subdivision phase causes warrant to be met,” the agreement reads.

It was signed by JD Alexander, as manager.

“We ordered or signed the contract with the company that specializes in putting in those kind of things in I think it was March 9 of last year and it’s just taken a long time to get the equipment in,” said Alexander.

Alexander said the installation could happen by late winter.

He said the traffic signalization is his last remaining responsibility as developer of Riverstone.

“The contractor expects all the equipment to be delivered in February. Soon as that happens, I would guess by March it should be built,” said Alexander.

Jay Jarvis, Polk County roads and drainage director, confirmed with News Channel 8 that the delay was due to supply chain issues, not ongoing road construction projects on West Pipkin Road.

“The electronic equipment that is required to do those signals, the cabinets and those types of things are currently experiencing anywhere from a year to 18 months delay,” said Jarvis.

Some residents have asked for a temporary traffic signal in the intersection.

Jarvis said it was discussed.

“Unfortunately a temporary signal is something that when you have controls and those types of things, you still run into the same issue as far as getting the equipment,” said Jarvis.

He said the county will be having discussions about interim safety improvements that could be made at Pipkin and Medulla Road ahead of the traffic signal installation.

“You hate it for the family. You hate it for the young man. I’m sure he was an outstanding young man. Most of those students, met a number of them out over at the aerospace academy, they’re outstanding kids,” said Alexander.