LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A semi-truck collided with a train in Lakeland early Sunday morning, according to Polk Fire Rescue.

The agency said the crash happened at a railroad crossing in the area of New Tampa Highway and Airport Road.

There were no injuries. However, there was a diesel spill that needed to be cleaned up.

Polk Fire Rescue said the Florida Department of Environmental Protection has been informed of the incident.

Traffic will be blocked on Airport Road while the crash is cleaned up, according to the agency.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.