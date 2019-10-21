Tornado damages 12 classrooms at Kathleen Middle School

POLK CO. (WFLA) – An EF-2 tornado ripped through parts of Polk County Friday night and the recovery has just begun.

Signs of the tornado are visible in the holes in the roof, the soggy insulation littering desks and chairs, and inches of water still on the classroom floors of Kathleen Middle School.

District officials say approximately 12 classrooms were damaged by the storm.

Polk County Public Schools

Crews assessed the mayhem and began removing trash and the ruined drywall and parts of the school’s roof and tried covering up as much of the exposed building as possible.

Classes were canceled on Monday and Tuesday.

All other Polk County public schools will hold classes as normal.

District officials are now working to get portables on campus to get school back up and running as soon as possible.

