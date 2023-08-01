AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — Tonya Whipp, the 38, woman who has been missing for over two months, is now considered to be a missing endangered person, according to Auburndale police.

“We have enough CONFIRMED (as opposed to speculation) information we are upgrading Tonya to missing endangered,” Auburndale Police Chief Terry Storie said to 8 On Your Side.

As a result, Heartland Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for information that will lead to Whipp’s whereabouts. A private donor has also offered an additional $1,000 reward, according to Storie.

Whipp was last seen in late May. According to her boyfriend, she was not at the house when he got back home from work.

Tonya Whipp

Her last known communication was a Facebook message sent to her account on June 1. She was later reported missing on June 29.

“We’re just trying to keep it together,” said Donna Whipp Martin, Tonya Whipp’s sister, in a previous interview. “It’s definitely not like her, and that’s what makes it scarier.”

A candlelight vigil for Whipp’s return was scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Lake Blue Park in Auburndale, Florida.

If you know anything about Whipp’s disappearance, call Auburndale police at 863-965-5555 or email at cwall@auburndalefl.com or kseymour@auburndalefl.com.

Tips can also be made to Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.P3Tips.com.