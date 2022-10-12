POLK CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to an early morning crash that killed a 2-year-old child.

Deputies said they responded to the area of Deen Still Road and Old Grade Road in Polk City at around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

PCSO did not release details about what led up to the crash, but confirmed that the SUV left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

A deputy at the scene told News Channel 8 that a 2-year-old was killed in the crash. They did not say if the driver was injured.

The sheriff’s office Traffic Homicide Unit is still investigating the incident.



