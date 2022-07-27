TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating the death of a Davenport teen whose body was found in Haines City on Thursday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the 17-year-old was found shot to death near Jennings Road and Jack Watson Road shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday. His name was not released.

About 15 minutes earlier, another teen was shot in the 600 block of Lemon Street in Dundee and survived.

Investigators suspect the two cases are related, and are working to interview witnesses and collect evidence for each case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 863-226-TIPS (8477).