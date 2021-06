POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An alligator gave dispatchers quite the surprise when it stopped by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for some water cooler gossip over the weekend.

The sheriff’s office said its dispatchers were taking a break on the back patio when the tiny reptile showed up and blocked their way back inside.

The agency shared a photo of the reptile on Twitter, but did not share any further information.