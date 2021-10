DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people are dead after a triple homicide Saturday morning in the unincorporated part of Davenport, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect, who has not yet been identified, was captured after a two-hour manhunt.

Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to hold a media briefing on the case at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. We will update this story as more information comes in.