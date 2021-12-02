Thousands show up to first Lakeland Christmas Parade since COVID pandemic

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – For some, Black Friday is the kick-off into the holiday season, but for the people of Polk County it’s the Christmas parade, and this year it did not disappoint.

The Christmas parade in Lakeland brought families out by the thousands.

“Everybody comes out, and we have a good time,” said Bobby & Alicia Whitfield who have lived in Lakeland for years.

After no parade in 2020, in 2021 it was back on. With people staking their spots 24 hours in advance, police worked with the crowds to keep the event safe.

Organizers say there were fewer floats than years past, but if you were sitting on the side of the parade route, you couldn’t tell.

After all the floats, the bands, and the Christmas decorations, it’s time to end with the big man himself.

Organizers of the parade said they took extra precautions this year to keep people safe.