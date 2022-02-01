This was the fastest speeding ticket on I-4 in Polk County last year

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on drivers with a need for speed.

The agency on Monday released the results of a 2021 safety initiative aimed at curbing aggressive driving and speeding along Interstate 4.

“According to the Teletrac Navan study, Interstate 4 is the most dangerous highway in the United States,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

During the initiative, deputies stopped 5,014 vehicles for speeding or reckless driving and handed out 3,790 tickets.

The speed limit on I-4 in Polk County is between 65 and 70 mph.

Deputies arrested 143 people for reckless driving, racing, drug possession, DUI and DUI manslaughter among other charges.

Getting a speeding ticket could cost $1,104 for drivers traveling over 50 mph. They’ll also have to appear in court.

“It is our mission to keep you safe while in Polk County along this stretch of roadway in our county by enforcing the speed limit and arresting those who drive recklessly. Please, slow down and pay attention. Your life and safety are important to us,” Judd said.