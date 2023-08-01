TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Rental costs are on the rise across the Tampa Bay area, but some cities are pricier than others.

Winter Haven, located in Polk County, was declared the cheapest town for renters out of 13 Tampa Bay area cities. However, an analysis of rental trends by Zumper indicates it may not stay that way.

Rent costs are on the rise in Winter Haven, with the city seeing a 27.6% increase year-over-year. The only Tampa Bay area town to top that price hike was Venice in Sarasota County, which saw a 29.1% increase in rent.

The average one bedroom rental price in Winter Haven is $1,250, according to Zumper, which is considerably less than the state average of $1,674. Another Polk County city was named the second cheapest, with the average rent in Lakeland coming in at $1,340.

The third cheapest Tampa Bay area town is Tarpon Springs in Pinellas County, where rent for a one bedroom apartment averages $1,340.

Venice not only has the fastest-growing rental prices, but the most expensive rental costs in the entire area, according to Zumper. A one bedroom, on average, costs a whopping $2,260 per month.

Sarasota was second with rent at $1,950, while Lutz ranked third with an average rent price of $1,830.

Some Tampa Bay area cities have seen rent decreases. Rent prices in Tampa, Tarpon Springs, Dunedin and Bradenton are down at least 3.5% over last year. However, some of those cities are experiencing rent increases month-over-month.

More information about the Zumper analysis can be found on the Tampa Rent Report website.