Editor’s Note: The text on the video is related to a separate story that Sheriff Grady Judd addressed during the same press conference.

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) – A documented gang member in Winter Haven has been arrested in relation to a drive-by shooting in Lake Wales in November, according to the Polk County Violent Gang Investigative Task Force.

During a press conference on Thursday, Sheriff Grady Judd announced the arrest of 23-year-old Daquan Carey, who was identified as the shooting suspect involved in a drive-by shooting in the Waverly area in the early morning hours of Nov. 22. The sheriff’s office is still looking for others involved in the incident.

“Daquan is locked up, he’s no going any place,” Sheriff Judd said. “But now come forward and help the Winter Haven police department identify and deal with these other four folks that are remaining from this attack…”

“They don’t care, they will hurt you,” the Sheriff added. “We have to get the associates of Daquan off the streets. That’s important.”

Detectives said two victims said they were sitting in their vehicle when a dark-colored SUV turned onto Hodge Street the night of the shooting. The victims then fled after hearing gunfire.

None of the victims were reportedly struck by bullets, but their vehicle was hit by at least one round, the sheriff’s office said.

After identifying Carey during the investigation, detectives learned he was a gang member with an active felony warrant. On Tuesday, detectives said they located Carey in the Della Vita apartment complex in Winter Haven and took him into custody.

During the arrest, authorities say Carey fought with them and attempted to flee.

Officials said a search of Carey uncovered a loaded Ruger handgun, narcotics, and marijuana on his person.

Carey was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, battery on an officer, resisting arrest, and other charges.

Authorities say Carey’s criminal history includes 20 previous felonies, 19 misdemeanors, and four felony convictions.