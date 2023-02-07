POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — In a nod to a tumultuous situation that occurred just outside the restaurant walls Monday, staff at Andrea’s Family Restaurant reworked its menu items.

The “Grady Judd omelet” included bacon, sausage, and ham.

A dish with home fries topped with bacon, sausage, cheddar cheese, peppers, and onions was dubbed the “Get Away.”

“It felt necessary, just being involved in all of that, everything happening here,” said server Kimberly Minear.

Monday afternoon, a police chase ended in gunfire outside the restaurant.

“I have lived in my Polk County all my life and I have never heard or seen anything like this,” busboy Robbie Casteel said.

Casteel was on break outside when he saw police pull in near the restaurant.

“He ran through this way and he started firing the gun and that’s when I ran inside and went up front,” he said.

Minear heard the gunfire too.

“It was scary,” she said. “It was. I’ve never had nothing like that happen. We weren’t sure, we had no idea what was going on at all.”

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Alex Greene, 21, was being surveilled in Eagle Lake for his alleged connection to a shooting in Lakeland last week that injured 11 people.

Lakeland police are not providing details on how they think he was involved in the shooting.

According to the sheriff’s office, Greene did not stop when an official tried to pull him over and a police chase ensued, which ended with a PIT maneuver by Lakeland Police Captain Eric Harper near the Andrea Family Restaurant.

Greene fled on foot and stole an elderly woman’s car in the restaurant parking lot, according to officials.

He tried to speed away and hit another vehicle in the parking lot.

“Whenever he rammed a car, they hit the building,” Minear said. “The whole building shook. Then after that immediately, it was gunshots. So everybody in here immediately dropped to the ground or took off running towards the back of the restaurant.”

Captain Harper fired shots at Greene after he said Greene was driving towards him.

Greene crashed into a nearby building and succumbed to his injuries.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, detectives found two handguns, cocaine, 4,178.9 grams of marijuana, and nearly $3,000 in cash in his vehicle.

Source: Polk County Sheriff’s Office

“We found cash on him. A lot of cash. Cash in the vehicle, in fact when fire and EMS got here and our deputies, cash was blowing around at the crime scene,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

Source: Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Greene had a criminal record dating back to when he was a pre-teen, from battery to fleeing to elude to drug charges.

“It’s a terrible thing that he chose to live his life like he did,” Judd said. “It was a worse thing that he made a bad choice to try to run over a police officer.”