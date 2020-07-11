‘The One and Only Ivan’: Disney releases trailer for movie filmed in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — One of Disney’s latest movies will soon be available to stream – and might feature some familiar scenery if you’re from the Tampa Bay area.

Disney released the trailer this week for “The One and Only Ivan.” The movie was filmed in various locations throughout the City of Lakeland in 2018.

The movie, a live-action/CG hybrid, is an adaptation of a beloved children’s book written by Katherine Applegate about a silverback gorilla named Ivan who lives in a cage but wants to escape captivity. It stars Bryan Cranston, Helen Miren and Angelina Jolie.

The movie trailer released this week features several shots of the Southgate shopping center in Lakeland.

“They fell in love with Southgate shopping center and our iconic arch we have here,” the owner of a store in the shopping center told us in 2018.

Scenes were also filmed at the Silver Moon Drive-In and Dixieland Elementary School.

“The One and Only Ivan” will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Aug. 17.

