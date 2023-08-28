LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Trace Scott and Danielle Ricks can see the sky through their roof a day before a hurricane is set to hit their neighborhood.

“It was terrifying. I was probably the most scared I’ve ever been in my life. I’ve never been that scared before,” said Scott.

Scott and Ricks say they were sleeping when the tree came crashing through their roof at the home they rent on Plateau Avenue in Lakeland.

Ceiling panels and tree limbs took over the family’s living and dining rooms.

One of the couple’s sons sometimes sleeps on the couch but on Sunday night, the children stayed at their grandfather’s house.

“I woke up scared, freaking out. I was grateful the kids weren’t home,” said Ricks, who is six months pregnant.

Making matters so much worse, a major storm, Idalia, is on its way to the Tampa Bay area, sure to bring heavy rain and strong winds.

“I’m worried about everything. I’m worried about having a safe place for my family to stay. I’m worried about being able to get all of our important stuff out of the house,” said Scott.

Scott and Ricks now have to climb through a window to get into their house, which they rent from Evernest Property Management.

“At around 9 [o’clock], they kind of answered but they’re just kind of beating around the bush and sending us every which way, we’re not getting any direct contact with the landlord,” said Scott.

A representative from Evernest Property Management told News Channel 8 that the company was awaiting a response from its maintenance coordinator and the order was submitted with the “highest priority” they have available.

It is unclear what caused the tree to fall.