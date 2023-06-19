POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The body of a 17-year-old Polk County boy was recovered hours after a boating accident on Lake Clinch Sunday evening.

Preliminary information suggests that 17-year-old Jose Torres, of Frostproof, was driving a jet ski around 8:20 p.m. with a 15-year-old passenger. Deputies believe Torres made an abrupt turn, causing him and his passenger to be ejected into the water.

The 15-year-old, who was wearing a life jacket, was able to swim back to the jet ski, but was unable to find Torres. Authorities said the teen told immediately alerted others who called 911.

Torres was not wearing a life jacket.

Just after midnight, an underwater drone found Torres’ body under 20 feet of water. His body was brought to the Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be conducted.

“It appears at this time that he drowned, although the M.E. will determine his exact cause of death,” deputies said.

“Our hearts hurt today for this loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with Jose’s family and loved ones,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. “This is a tragic accident and a stark reminder that life jackets save lives. Please, when out on the water, wear a life jacket. It could save your life.”