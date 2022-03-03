LIVE: High school student among arrests for child pornography, Polk deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office charged five people for possession of child pornography, including a high school senior and a 19-year-old.

The sheriff’s office said they were tipped off from the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children (NCMEC) that the men were possibly sending or receiving harmful images and videos.

Deputies said Juan Valdez, 18, of Haines City was arrested for possession of 200 images and videos of children as young as 2-years-old being sexually battered. Authorities said Valdez is currently a senior at Ridge Community High School.

Valdez allegedly told detectives he has been viewing child pornography since he was a freshman in high school.

He was charged with one count of transmission of child pornography, and 200 counts of enhanced possession of child pornography.

Deputies said Felipe Ortiz, 19, of Bartow was also arrested and charged with multiple counts of possession of child pornography after a preview of his devices uncovered images of children as young as 10-years-old being sexually battered.

Ortiz was arrested and held in the Polk County Jail on $60,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office said the images did not appear to depict local Polk County children, but investigations are ongoing to identify them.

Polk County Sheriff Graddy Judd is expected to hold a press conference Thursday morning around 10 a.m.

