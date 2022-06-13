POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A trio of teens is facing charges for allegedly stealing guns in Polk County while on probation, authorities said.

Sheriff Grady Judd says Chelsea May McGhee, 18, of Tampa tried to rent a car, but couldn’t, so she rented a U-Haul in Brandon, then picked up a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old who are from Lutz and Polk City, and drove them to Lakeland to commit crimes.

At about 2:50 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to the area of Dosseywood Court after someone noticed the teens acting suspicious and called 911.

Deputies found the teens and the U-Haul at the Dollar General store on 1085 W. Pipkin Road. They saw a gun on the passenger side floor of the U-Haul, and two other firearms, a Glock 9mm handgun and a Turkish Citadel 12 gauge shotgun, inside the vehicle.

McGhee told detectives the teens had burglarized two vehicles in the Dosseywood Court area and had stolen the two firearms.

“Thanks to the citizen who saw something and then quickly said something, two stolen firearms were recovered from the hands of criminals. These teens have lengthy criminal histories, yet they are still committing crimes even while serving probation. The Juvenile Justice System must hold juveniles accountable to protect law abiding citizens. And I have another message to the community: please, don’t leave firearms or other valuables in your vehicles, and be sure to lock them up. There’s a reason we say, “Lock it or lose it,” Judd said.

Each teen was arrested for armed burglary (crossing county line enhancement), grand theft of a firearm, conspiracy to commit vehicle burglary and possession of burglary tools with intent to use. McGhee was also arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Records show all the teens are already on juvenile probation. They have 25 prior felonies and 25 misdemeanor charges between the three of them.