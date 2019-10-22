Teen shot, killed at Lakeland apartment complex

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A teenager from out of town is dead after police say he was shot in an apartment complex in Lakeland on Monday. The person who killed him has not yet been caught.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. at the Cambridge Cove Apartments on Cambridge Cove Pass. Lakeland police were called to the scene and say they found a 19-year-old in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Officers say the teen had critical injuries. Firefighters from Lakeland and Polk County both responded to the scene to help provide medical support, but the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:13 p.m.

Witnesses tell Lakeland police the teen was from out of town and was meeting someone in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Detectives say they believe the victim knew the shooter, but police have not yet identified who shot him.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Sgt. Jason Perez by phone at (863) 834-8972 or email at Jason.perez@Lakelandgov.net.

